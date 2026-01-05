Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of URGN opened at $22.71 on Monday. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,625. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Degnan sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $37,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,418. This trade represents a 49.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 7.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 8.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 491.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company’s lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

