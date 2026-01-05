Stone Summit Wealth LLC Sells 46,520 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Stone Summit Wealth LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,520 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JPST opened at $50.62 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.01.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.