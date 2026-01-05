OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 284,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 28,402 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 614,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

