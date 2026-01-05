Kercheville Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Lyft by 162.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 96,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $2,160,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 874,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,498,428.70. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher acquired 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $99,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,802,296 shares in the company, valued at $233,685,460.80. This represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,618. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $19.79 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lyft from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson set a $22.00 price objective on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zephirin Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

