Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Stone Summit Wealth LLC

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.9% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $63.21.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

