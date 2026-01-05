Bank of America Lowers Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $360.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $380.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $392.00 price target on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.50.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $338.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.84. Cencora has a 52-week low of $225.75 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,111.10. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,484,620. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $7,009,260. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the third quarter worth $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

