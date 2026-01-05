Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Bank of America

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Beta Bionics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Beta Bionics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Beta Bionics Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of BBNX stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. Beta Bionics has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.69.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 million. Beta Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a negative net margin of 87.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $41,868.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,294.76. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Palasis sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $37,835.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,821.31. The trade was a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,302 shares of company stock valued at $148,671 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBNX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 45.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beta Bionics by 203.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Beta Bionics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Beta Bionics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

Beta Bionics Company Profile

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual?hormone modes.

