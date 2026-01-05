Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF is Powers Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,527 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.1% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Nestegg Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nestegg Advisors Inc. now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $24.36 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

