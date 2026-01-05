Kercheville Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,538 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 5.5% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 168.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 5,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

Shares of AEM opened at $170.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.23. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $79.47 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 32.62%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

