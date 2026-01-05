Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,662 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.7% of Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $60.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

