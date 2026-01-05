Kercheville Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Prospera Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 212.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $6,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The trade was a 98.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,008,044 shares of company stock worth $164,601,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. CICC Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $167.86 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.68, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

