Kercheville Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Prospera Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 212.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $6,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The trade was a 98.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,008,044 shares of company stock worth $164,601,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ PLTR opened at $167.86 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.68, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.54.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palantir Technologies News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street/market commentators still include PLTR among top AI/quality picks for 2026, supporting medium?/long?term demand from growth-oriented investors. Nvidia, Palantir, Seagate And More: Louis Navellier Says Forget The ‘Junk Rally’ And Buy These Quality Stocks In 2026 Instead
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst research (Zacks) highlights Palantir as an AI beneficiary under the January Effect and broader AI rotation, which can attract tactical buying into earnings season. The Zacks Analyst Blog Nvdia, MicronTechnology and Palantir
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish retail/investor pieces argue 2026 could be a breakout year for Palantir given its client growth and AI positioning, offering counterbalance to near?term selling. Missed out on investing in Palantir? 1 no-brainer artificial intelligence stock to buy before it soars in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings previews from Yahoo/BarChart note that growth is largely priced in; strong execution is recognized but valuation and expectations create mixed near?term risk/reward. Watch the upcoming report for guidance and organic growth signals. Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Palantir’s Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst ratings and price targets remain mixed (median targets near $200 but a wide range), so revisions either way after earnings could drive short?term volatility. Palantir Technologies Stock (PLTR) Opinions on Recent Price Drop
- Negative Sentiment: Sharp early?2026 selloff: multiple outlets report a double?digit pullback in the first trading days, driven by profit?taking and technical weakness after a rapid 2025 run. That momentum loss is the immediate driver of the share decline. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) Price Prediction and Forecast 2026-2030 for January 5
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation worries and “froth” narrative persist — several analyst pieces and investor commentary flag PLTR’s high multiples as a key risk, prompting risk?off selling when sentiment cools. Investors Believe Overvaluation Is One of the Biggest Risks to the AI Story. Here Are 2 AI Stocks With the Frothiest Valuations.
- Negative Sentiment: Notable insider and institutional selling activity has been reported (insiders have sold extensively; some funds reduced stakes), which can amplify downside as trades filter into the market. Palantir Technologies Stock (PLTR) Opinions on Recent Price Drop
- Negative Sentiment: Specific investors (e.g., CapWealth Advisors) have trimmed positions, signaling some profit?taking by smaller holders and adding to selling pressure. CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. ($PLTR)
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- 3 Overlooked Deductions to Help Potentially Minimize Capital Gains Tax
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.