5,828 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,572,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,914,738,000 after buying an additional 317,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,594,000 after purchasing an additional 106,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,011,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $235,714,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,161,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $161.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.41. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

