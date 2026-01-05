Kercheville Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,217,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $29,459,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,557.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 914,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 859,355 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,643,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 299.6% in the second quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after acquiring an additional 599,800 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $65.75 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

