Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 11,128 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 194.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

