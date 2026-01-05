Greenspring Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 44,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 75,044 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

