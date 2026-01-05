30,837 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Acquired by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

