Greenspring Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,744,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS opened at $112.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.14. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

