Greenspring Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 596.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.17 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.02 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3569 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

