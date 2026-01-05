Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,984 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VV stock opened at $315.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.02. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $319.31.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

