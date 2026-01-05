Greenspring Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 59,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 342,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $70.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

