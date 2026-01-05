Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,103 Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 416.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Orcam Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $899.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

