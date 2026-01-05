Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $56.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

