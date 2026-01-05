31,040 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Purchased by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656,682 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $166,116,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,139 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.41 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

