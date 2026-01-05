TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,698 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 484,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,498,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in Mastercard by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,348,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:MA opened at $562.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $555.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.73. The company has a market capitalization of $505.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Evercore ISI set a $610.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.48.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

