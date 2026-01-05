LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $121.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

