Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 3,611 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 1,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total value of $2,758,210.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,789.76. This represents a 26.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.58, for a total transaction of $334,784.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,554.22. This trade represents a 59.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,441.67.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.3%

MTD stock opened at $1,411.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,525.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,420.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 426.96% and a net margin of 21.20%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

