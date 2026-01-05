LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 148,007 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $32,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,060,000 after buying an additional 574,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 420,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,612,000 after acquiring an additional 159,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,629,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,575,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $90.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $90.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

