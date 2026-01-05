LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,151 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 93.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chubb from $302.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.90.

CB opened at $310.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $315.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $250,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,876.15. This trade represents a 34.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

