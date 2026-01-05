Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 1stdibs.com (DIBS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ: DIBS):
- 1/3/2026 – 1stdibs.com was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – 1stdibs.com had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/29/2025 – 1stdibs.com was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “hold” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – 1stdibs.com is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – 1stdibs.com had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – 1stdibs.com had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – 1stdibs.com had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/6/2025 – 1stdibs.com was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/1/2025 – 1stdibs.com had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/28/2025 – 1stdibs.com was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating.
- 11/25/2025 – 1stdibs.com had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – 1stdibs.com had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – 1stdibs.com had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
In other 1stdibs.com news, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 27,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $161,313.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 266,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,634.60. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 11,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $67,324.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 213,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,885.28. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 706,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,863. Insiders own 23.48% of the company’s stock.
Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.
