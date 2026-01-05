Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 1stdibs.com (DIBS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ: DIBS):

In other 1stdibs.com news, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 27,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $161,313.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 266,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,634.60. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 11,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $67,324.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 213,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,885.28. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 706,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,863. Insiders own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.

Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.

