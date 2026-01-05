Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $250.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $301.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.66% from the stock’s current price.

DUOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI set a $330.00 price objective on Duolingo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.26.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $176.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.82 and a 200 day moving average of $291.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $166.27 and a twelve month high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $537,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,588,715.12. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $1,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,437.28. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,169 shares of company stock valued at $11,605,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 82.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

