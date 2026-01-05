Sage Advisors LLC Takes $3.95 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Sage Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. Annaly Capital Management makes up approximately 2.8% of Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.3%

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 129.63%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.