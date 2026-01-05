Motco Grows Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Motco grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,088 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $333.30 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $465.70. The company has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.