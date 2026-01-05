iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Purchased by Foronjy Financial LLC

Foronjy Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Foronjy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foronjy Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 117,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 58,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 739,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.3711 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

