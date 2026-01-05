Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Position Boosted by Prospera Capital Management LLC

Prospera Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 13.0% of Prospera Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prospera Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $26,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $76.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $76.55.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

