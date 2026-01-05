iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Shares Sold by Foronjy Financial LLC

Foronjy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Foronjy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foronjy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 246.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,134,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $275.78 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $288.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

