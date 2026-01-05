GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GHRS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on GH Research from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

GH Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $13.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.98. GH Research has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in GH Research by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GH Research by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GH Research Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders through the application of psychedelic-inspired compounds. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company focuses on harnessing the unique pharmacology of 5-methoxy-N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and related molecules to address high unmet medical needs in mental health.

The firm’s lead program, GH001, is an inhaled formulation of 5-MeO-DMT that has completed early-stage clinical trials assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy in treatment-resistant depression.

