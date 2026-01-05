Motco Sells 14,125 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 2.0% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,104,244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,732,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $507,187,000 after buying an additional 2,211,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:APH opened at $139.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.52.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock worth $148,244,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.