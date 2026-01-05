O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Makes New $806,000 Investment in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 77,039 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NLR opened at $133.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.05. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $168.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

