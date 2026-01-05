Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $22.57 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $22,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,605,000 after purchasing an additional 150,227 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,598,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,353,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,718,000 after buying an additional 476,529 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,681,000 after acquiring an additional 357,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,270,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,456,000 after acquiring an additional 253,917 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

