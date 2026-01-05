Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 130,909 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,909 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 9.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $108,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 996.2% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 232,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 211,536 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,574,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,879,000 after buying an additional 720,527 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 158,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 99,702 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

