ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 target price on ResMed in a report on Friday, October 31st. Baird R W cut ResMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.09.

ResMed Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:RMD opened at $244.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $293.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 27.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $524,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,555. This represents a 32.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $502,940.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,346.31. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,562 shares of company stock worth $5,919,030. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.