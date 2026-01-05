9,709 Shares in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEC Bought by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEC opened at $100.29 on Monday. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

