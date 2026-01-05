Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,409 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,923,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,509,000 after buying an additional 853,759 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,449,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,228,000 after purchasing an additional 158,812 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $53.86 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

