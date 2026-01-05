WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $22.28 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $22,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,476,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $373.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.05. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $376.34. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.1047 dividend. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

