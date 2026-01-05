Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 9,379 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

