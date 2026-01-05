New Gold Inc. $NGD Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,100 shares during the quarter. New Gold accounts for 7.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $28,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in New Gold by 1,837.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in New Gold by 190.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in New Gold by 16,046.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

New Gold Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate precious metals producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold and copper mining assets. The company was formed in 2008 through the merger of two exploration firms and has since grown into a multi-asset mining platform. Headquartered in Toronto, New Gold emphasizes a disciplined approach to capital allocation and operational execution, with a commitment to environmental stewardship and strong community relations.

New Gold’s principal producing assets include the New Afton Mine in British Columbia and the Rainy River Mine in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.