Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 9,810 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.77.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

