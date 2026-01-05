Staked USD0 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $493.85 Thousand (USD0++)

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Staked USD0 has a total market cap of $290.07 and $493.85 thousand worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staked USD0 token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Staked USD0 has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,740.60 or 0.99654984 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,406.16 or 1.00071908 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staked USD0

Staked USD0 launched on May 24th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 524,459,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. Staked USD0’s official message board is usual.money/blog. Staked USD0’s official website is usual.money. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney.

Staked USD0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bond USD0 (bUSD0) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bond USD0 has a current supply of 524,459,771.03517936. The last known price of Bond USD0 is 0.94793615 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked USD0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked USD0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staked USD0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

