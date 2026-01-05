Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0045

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $94.75 million and $1.01 thousand worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00008731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00003814 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00444211 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

