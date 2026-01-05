Pump.fun Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.32 Billion (PUMP)

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Pump.fun has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pump.fun has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $126.98 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pump.fun token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,740.60 or 0.99654984 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,406.16 or 1.00071908 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pump.fun Profile

Pump.fun’s genesis date was July 14th, 2025. Pump.fun’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,000,000,000 tokens. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpfun. The official message board for Pump.fun is x.com/pumpfun. The official website for Pump.fun is pump.fun.

Pump.fun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 354,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00223066 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $135,499,487.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

